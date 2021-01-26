Republic Day parade: Kerala tableau depicts its relationship with coir

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): On this year's Republic Day parade, Kerala tableau featured state's relationship with coir, a golden fibre obtained from coconut husk.





Kerala featured an ecofriendly, biodegradable tableau, which was fabricated in coir, coconut and clay. The tableau also showcased state's traditional knowledge of coir making.

The major portion of the trailer indicated the heritage of the state and showcased boats and water bodies which is an integral part of Kerala's life. The bottom space of the tableau depicted the water bodies of Kerala and a coconut plantation was also shown.

As the nation is celebrating Republic Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Covid Warriors' wearing mask were seen on the top of a coconut model in the tableau. In front of the tableau, a scene from Keechaka Vadh play of Kathakali, the traditional state art form of Kerala, was also performed. (ANI)

