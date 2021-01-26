Republic Day: TN Governor lays wreath at War Memorial in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday laid a wreath at the War Memorial at Rajaji Salai, in Chennai, on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.



In an official press release by Tamil Nadu Raj Bhawan on Tuesday, Governor Purohit extended his greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu.

"On this Republic Day, let us renew our solemn pledge to build a strong, confident, peaceful, economically prosperous, socially progressive and culturally vibrant India. May the spirit of our Constitution fill the air and sovereignty be the life-breath that sustains and inspires us," he said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the national capital with police barricades mounted at various important places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations ahead of the Republic Day parade.

India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Rajpath in the national capital today.

Apart from tableaus of Armed forces, 17 tableaus from different states and nine tableaus from different ministries and departments of the Central government and Paramilitary Forces and six from the Ministry of Defence will also be on display during the annual parade.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial. (ANI)

