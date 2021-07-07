Republicans lash out at Chinese Communist Party as state media mocks July 4 violence in US

Washington [US], July 7 (ANI): Hitting out at Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) state-owned media for mocking the wave of violence the US experienced on July 4 Independence Day weekend, Republican lawmakers condemned the Chinese government for "celebrating deaths of 450 Americans."



In an e-mail to Fox News, House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Michael McCaul, R-Texas, eviscerated the post as showing everyone "just how crass and violent the Chinese Communist Party is that they have their propaganda outlets celebrating the deaths of 450 Americans over the July 4th holiday."

A Chinese state media outlet Xinhua News Service had attacked the surge of violence over the July 4 weekend in a crass political cartoon of a man firing guns over a grave marked "Death From Firearm" as what appears to be two politicians celebrating the holiday.

"How a gun-happy nation spends its #FourthofJuly weekend," the Chinese media outlet captioned the picture.

"The CCP is currently committing genocide against ethnic and religious minorities in their country and are brutally cracking down on peaceful protesters in Hong Kong who are simply crying out for freedom," McCaul said further.

"Until they stop murdering and imprisoning their own people, I don't believe anyone in the world should look to them for moral advice," he added.

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also torched the CCP, by saying there was no way the Chinese government could lie their way to changing the facts about their regime.

"No amount of propaganda can change the fact that the Chinese Communist Party is a murderous, genocidal regime that fears freedom, undermines democracy, destroys cultures, and betrays its people," Rubio said Fox News in an email.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said that it is "increasingly difficult to distinguish Chinese Communist Party propaganda from the progressive left's anti-American incitement."

The state media outlet was not the only Chinese government mouthpiece to mock the tragedies that have befallen the US in the past weeks.

The fourth of July weekend ended with at least 150 people killed in more than 400 shootings that occurred across the country, according to data compiled throughout the weekend. (ANI)

