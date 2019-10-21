Request everyone to come out and vote in large numbers: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday cast his vote here and appealed to the people to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

"I request everyone to come out and vote in large numbers, this is a celebration of democracy," Pawar told media here.

NCP is contesting on 121 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, while Congress has its candidates in 147 constituencies.



Voting is underway in Maharashtra, which has a 288-member Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

