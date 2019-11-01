Request Pak PM not to make it a source of income: Sukhbir Badal on charging fee from pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): As Pakistan has levied USD 20 service fee on pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has requested the neighbouring country's Prime Minister Imran Khan not to make it a source of income.

"The fee is very high. I request the Prime Minister of Pakistan not to make this a source of income, it is a pilgrimage. Let this be a pilgrimage," Badal said.



The inaugural ceremony of the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor is slated to be held on November 9.

During the signing of an agreement with Pakistan on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor last month, India had expressed disappointment after Pakistan refused to waive USD 20 service charge on Indians visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara and urged Islamabad to reconsider its decision given the "religious and spiritual sentiments" of the pilgrims. (ANI)