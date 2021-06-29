Required action will be taken as per Constitution, says MoS Reddy on post-poll violence in Bengal

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): After a five-member fact-finding committee submitted its report on post-poll violence to the Centre, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said required action will be taken in accordance with the Constitution of India.



A report of a 5-member fact-finding committee comprising people from civil society led by former Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court Permod Kohli on Tuesday submitted a detailed report on post-poll violence in West Bengal to G Kishan Reddy. It alleged that the magnitude and reach of the post-poll violence touched many villages and towns across the state simultaneously beginning from the night of May 2, 2021.

The Committee report indicates that most of the incidents are "not sporadic but premeditated, organised and conspiratorial".

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "Whatever action is needed to be taken, will be taken in accordance with the Constitution of India."

The Union Minister also condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the latter demanded that Governor Jagdeep Dhankar should be removed from his post.

"It is very wrong of West Bengal Chief Minister to speak against the Governor in such a manner. Civil society members have made a report by meeting all the victims (of post-poll violence), the general public in the village, and some prominent people of the government. After seeing such a report, the responsibility of the Governor increases further."

Reddy further slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, saying that the Trinamool Congress government is not providing security to the public.

"The people of the ruling party of the state government indulge in violence. At such a time, as the head of the constitution, his responsibility increases in the state to protect the people, to keep the people from politics, it has become the responsibility of the Governor. He is performing the responsibility of the Governor post and it is unconstitutional to accuse him of doing his duty."

Earlier, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs visited the post-poll violence-affected areas.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)

