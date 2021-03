Rescued tigress dies during treatment at Maharashtra's Pench Tiger Reserve

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): A tigress died during treatment in an enclosure at Maharashtra's Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) on late Saturday night.

The tigress was recaptured on March 8, after it was allegedly attacked by another animal.



She was being treated inside a treatment cage in the enclosure at Titralmangi.

"On Saturday evening, her health deteriorated and wildlife vets suggested shifting her to Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur. Immediately, preparations were made but she succumbed around 10 pm. The veterinary team tried its best to provide emergency treatment," said Pench field director in a statement. (ANI)