Rescuer always greater than one who kills: Rahul on Police at IYC office (2nd Ld)

Soon, the BJP also said that their leaders have also been asked by Delhi Police about offering help to people.

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Hours after Delhi Police Crime Branch officers visited the office of the Indian Youth Congress, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the government saying the rescuer is always greater than the one who kills.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "The rescuer is always greater than the one who kills."

He used the hash tag, I stand with IYC.

His remarks came after some Delhi Police officers arrived at the IYC office to enquire how it has been managing to provide medicines, oxygen cylinders and several other things required by Covid patients.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also slammed the government and in a tweet said, "Why is the Delhi Police questioning IYC President for helping those in need? Is this the reward Youth Congress deserves for its exemplary initiative to help citizens during the pandemic? Why are Modi government's priorities always skewed?"

Congress national media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the government for targeting the IYC members who have been providing help to the people amid the brutal Covid wave.

Addressing a virtual press conference Surjewala said, "The Modi-Shah government is following raid raj for helping people in need. The Delhi Police officers came to IYC office to tarnish the image of the party workers who are working day and night to save the lives of the people."

He asked if helping people in need is a crime, if providing oxygen cylinders to people in need is a crime, providing essential medicines is a crime, providing food to patients and the attendants of patients in hospital is a crime?

"If helping people in need is a crime, then Congress and IYC workers will keep on doing this crime to help people in need," Surjewala said.

Attacking the government the Congress leader said, "Is it a sin to provide the necessary help to the people that the Modi government could not help them with? The party will help people even if everybody is arrested."

According to IYC members, officers of the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrived at their office on Raisina Road in Central Delhi around 11 a.m.

Speaking to IANS, IYC President Srinivas B.V. said, "They had come to enquire about how we are helping the people in distress on the basis of a petition filed in the court."

He said that details were shared with the police.

The Delhi High Court has ordered Delhi Police to conduct an enquiry on a writ filed by Deepak Singh about politicians being involved in the illegal distribution of Covid medicines, etc.

According to IYC activists, the police asked them from where they were bringing oxygen cylinders, medicines, managing ambulance services and food for the people battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IYC has started #SOSIYC campaign to help the people affected by Covid.

The IYC has set up a war room at its office to deal with the requests it gets through social media to deal with urgent need for oxygen cylinders, medicines, food for families and the homeless and ambulance services to ferry patients.

Earlier, police also asked AAP leader Dilip Pandey how he was managing to help Covid affected families with medicines and oxygen cylinders.

Hitting back at the Congress for politicising the issue, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said, "The Delhi Police is conducting an enquiry on the orders of the High Court. It is not so that only AAP or Congress people are being investigated."

"Two days ago, a team of Crime Branch officials came to enquire from where I am arranging medicines, hospital beds and other items for Covid patients," Khurana, son of Delhi's former Chief Minister Madanlal Khurana, said.

