Research mucormycosis, arrange for its medicines, Gehlot to Centre

Jaipur, May 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed concern on cases of mucormycosis of "black fungus" being reported amongst patients who have recovered from coronavirus and urged the Centre to carry a comprehensive research on the malady and arrange for its medicines in sufficient quantity.

In a series of tweets, he said: "It is highly worrying that patients recovering from corona are being attacked by mucormycosis (black fungus). These cases are found more among patients who have recovered from corona but are suffering from diabetes. This disease is bringing in a condition of loss of eyesight to removal of jaws of patient."

The Central government should take this seriously and carry out research on it, while medicines and injections required to cure this disease such as Amphoticin should be arranged for so that there is no crisis of this drug, he said, tagging the Prime Minister's Office and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in his tweet.

