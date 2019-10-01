Research on 'mangal' in life instead of exploring life on Mars: Union minister to scientists

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Monday batted for 'mangal' or happiness in life over 'Mangal' (Mars), the planet.

Addressing an event organised by spiritual organisation Brahma Kumari here, the Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry advised scientists to explore how to bring happiness in life rather than doing research on possibilities of life on Mars.



"I would like to ask scientists to do research to ascertain whether there is 'mangal' (well-being) in life instead of searching for life on 'Mangal' (Mars). This is very important," Sarangi said.

He said: "They (scientists) are searching for a good habitation on Mars. Probably they are afraid of (inaudible) and want to take their families to Mars. But 1,000 crore people in the world cannot be lifted to Mars."

The minister said there is competition between science and spiritually in Europe, while the two things are complementary to each other in India. (ANI)

