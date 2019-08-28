Reservation should exist till untouchability is celebrated, says BJP MP Srinivasa Prasad

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): BJP lawmaker V Srinivasa Prasad opposed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's take on reservation and asserted that provision for reservation will exist till the society get rid of social evils.

When questioned for how many years reservation should continue, MP from Chamarajanagar, Prasad while addressing an event here said, "Till the time you celebrate untouchability, the provision of reservation should exist. But the political reservation has to be revised every 10 years. When I studied in 1980, it was said that it has to be revised after 30 years. Again it has been extended. Poverty is a universal phenomenon. The situation is worst for untouchables, now also it is prevelant."



Answering a question about the RSS chief's view on the issue, Srinivasa said, "Every citizen has Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Expression. Bhagwat ji has shared his opinion about reservation. Why we are opposing? We know that shoe pinches, please see us in a humanitarian manner. Even untouchables try to come to the mainstream in society."

Speaking at an event, Bhagwat had said that there should be conversation in harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it.

"Those who favour reservation should speak keeping in mind the interests of those who are against it, and similarly those who oppose it should do the vice-versa," he had said.

After his remarks sparked controversy, the RSS came forward with a statement clarifying its stand on reservation.

The Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had criticised Bhagwat's remarks claiming that it exposed the "anti-Dalit-backward face" of the RSS and the BJP. (ANI)

