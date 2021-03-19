Reshuffle in J&K Police, 4 IPS officers promoted as ADGs

According to an order issued by the UT's home department, four IGPs -- Mukesh Singh, M.K. Sinha, Sunil Kumar (on proforma basis) and Danish Rana have been promoted as additional directors general of police (ADGP) in the higher administrative grade (Level 15 of pay matrix) with effect from January 1, 2021.

Jammu, March 19 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered the promotion of 15 IPS officers in addition to transfers of several others at the SSP level in the union territory.

Four IPS officers of 2007 batch have been promoted to super time scale (Level 13A of pay matrix). These are Sunil Gupta, Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta and Mohammad Suleiman Salathia.

With this, a major reshuffle has also been ordered at the SSP level in most of the 20 districts of the union territory.

Sandeep Choudhary, (IPS) has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar district.

Rayees Mohammad Bhat (IPS) has been posted as SSP Baramulla, Vinod Kumar (IPS) as SSP Poonch, Chandan Kohli (IPS) as SSP Jammu, G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy (IPS) as SP Kupwara, Shailendra Singh as SP Reasi, Imtiyaz Hussain Mir as SP Anantnag, Mohd Zaid as SP Bandipora, Ramesh Chander Kotwal as SP Kathua, Shafqat Hussain as SP Kishtwar, Tahir Saleem Khan as SP Budgam and Suhail Munawar Mir as SP Ganderbal.

