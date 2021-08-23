  1. Sify.com
  Residential structure collapses in Agra: 2 people killed, 15 injured

Residential structure collapses in Agra: 2 people killed, 15 injured

Last Updated: Tue, Aug 24th, 2021, 02:30:02hrs
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ ANI)

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): As many as two people have lost their lives and 15 others were injured after a residential structure in the Tajganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Agra collapsed on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate (DM) of Agara Prabhu N Singh said: "The police and fire brigade have rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information."
Singh further informed that some of the people were celebrating a birthday party here when the incident took place.
"The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospitals," he added.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

