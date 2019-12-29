Residents of unauthorised colonies being given property rights: DDA

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Sunday said that under Prime Minister Uday Yojna, the residents of unauthorized colonies are being given authorised ownership of their properties.

In a tweet, the DDA said, "For years the residents of unauthorised colonies did not have property rights. It was difficult to buy or sell properties in these unauthorised colonies. It was also impossible to take loans from banks. Under PM UDAY Yojna, the residents of the unauthorised colonies are being given property rights over their properties in these colonies."



"Under this scheme, all residents of unauthorised colonies will get authorised owenership of their house or flat," the DDA said in another tweet. (ANI)

