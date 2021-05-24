Residents return home as lava flow in DR Congo stops

The lava flow came to a stop at around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning in Buhene, which marks the northeastern border of Goma, the DRC's Ministry of Communication and Media said on Twitter.

Kinshasa, May 24 (IANS) Residents of Goma in Democratic Republic of the Congo have started returning to their homes as the lava flow from the eruption of the Mount Nyiragongo volcano in the outskirts of the city stopped, according to authorities.

It added that local residents started returning to their homes overnight, reports Xinhua news agency.

The lava halted a few hundred metres from Goma's airport, according to local media.

Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said that an assessment of the humanitarian situation was underway.

Around 3,000 people fled Goma for neighbouring Rwanda on Sunday after the Nyiragongo volcano, which overlooks the city of Goma, started to erupt on Saturday night.

As many residents fled to take refuge in Rwanda, others headed for villages surrounding the city, including Sake.

Right after the volcano eruoted at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, the night sky of Goma, with a population of nearly 2 million, was illuminated with orange flames.

The electricity supply across much of the city was cut off.

Goma is home to two active volcanoes -- Nyamulagira and Nyiragongo.

The last time a major Nyiragongo eruption occurred was in 2002, when about 250 people were killed and 120,000 others were left homeless.

--IANS

ksk/