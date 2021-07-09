Resigned from TDP, joined TRS to work for people at much closer level: L Ramana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): L Ramana, who on Friday resigned as chief of TDP's Telangana unit and joined the ruling TRS, said he wants to work for people "at a much closer level" and ensure that government schemes reach the downtrodden sections.



He said the political atmosphere in Telangana is taking an unexpected turn every day.

"The political atmosphere in Telangana is taking an unexpected turn every day. Political parties and their leaders must think of what can be done to adapt to the changing atmosphere," Ramana told ANI.

Ramana said he had been approached by Telangana Rashtra Samithi earlier also to join the party.

"I was approached by TRS several times. I have been approached to join the TRS party during the Telangana agitation, during the first term of TRS government and also during the second term of KCR regime," he added.

"This time I have taken the decision to join TRS because with changing political atmosphere, I want to work for people at a much closer level and make sure that the government schemes reach the downtrodden sections of the community."

Recalling his political career of over three decades, Ramana said, "I would never forget what the TDP party has done for my growth."

In his resignation letter sent to Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu, Ramana said he was stepping down with "the intention to work for people at a much closer level."

He thanked TDP and Chandrababu Naidu for supporting his growth for the last 30 years. (ANI)

