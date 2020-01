Kolkata, Jan 27 (IANS) The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The resolution, moved by Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee, was backed by the members of the Congress and the Left Front, while the BJP opposed it, at a special session of the House.

Bengal now becomes the fourth state to adopt resolution against the CAA after Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan.

ssp/pgh/skp