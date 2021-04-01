Resolve grievances with CM, not appropriate to take issues to party's senior leaders: Basavaraj Bommai to Eshwarappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): After Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa complained to Governor against the Chief Minister alleging interference in the affairs of his department, State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday requested Eshwarappa to resolve his grievances with B S Yediyurappa, stating that it is not appropriate to take this issue to the senior leaders of the party.



"I request RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa to meet CM and discuss this issue and solve it. Ours is a disciplined party. We should not violate it. It is not appropriate to take this issue to the senior leaders of the party," Bommai told reporters here.

"Due to COVID-19, there was hardly any improvement in state revenue. Now it has improved. The Chief Minister has released funds. But orders regarding the same have not been issued yet," he added.

Eshwarappa on Wednesday had complained to Governor Vajubhai Vala against Yediyurappa, alleging interference in the affairs of his department.

He also mentioned that he had brought this to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior party leaders. (ANI)

