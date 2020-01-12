Resolve to fulfil Constitutional goals on 70th Republic Day, urge prominent personalities including former CEC Quraishi

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Former Chief Election Commissioner Dr SY Quraishi along with other prominent personalities on Sunday appealed to the citizens to observe the 70th anniversary of Republic of India to "resolve to fulfil the constitutional goals envisaged by Dr BR Ambedkar and our forefathers as summed up in the Preamble."

"Seventy years ago, we declared ourselves a sovereign, democratic republic to secure to all the citizens' justice, liberty and equality, and promote fraternity among all. We have come a long way since then," they said in a statement, which Quraishi shared along with his tweet on the social media platform."We have made democracy and universal franchise work against all odds, and proved the many prophets of doom wrong. Seventy years of the working of the Constitution provides us with an opportunity to celebrate our successes, and also to introspect and resolve to overcome our shortcomings," the statement adds.The statement has been signed by other important personalities including former Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar, former Army Commander Lt Gen Harcharanjit Singh Panag, former UGC Commissioner Sukhdeo Thorat, former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed, prominent film personalities Sharmila Tagore, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, and renowned Carnatic musician TM Krishna.It also asserts that "peaceful and harmonious reconciliation of conflicting interests, healthy public discourse, and respect for dissenting views are at the heart of democracy. We have to introspect whether truth and non-violence, the two values very dear to the heart of the Father of the Nation continue to inform our actions in the public sphere.""The 70th anniversary of the Republic is an appropriate moment to celebrate and introspect by peacefully observing the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Jan 23), Foundation Day of the Election Commission celebrated as the National Voter's Day (Jan 26), the Republic Day (Jan 26) and the martyrdom of the Father of the Nation (Jan 30)...," further reads the statement."We appeal to all citizens to utilise this solemn occasion to celebrate our success, reflect on our current concerns, particularly about our plural, secular society, and resolve to fulfil the constitutional goals envisaged by Dr Ambedkar and our forefathers as summed up in the Preamble," the statement adds.They have stated that each generation has a solemn duty to constantly "introspect and audit the working of the Constitution." January 26, 2020, marks the 70th year of the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect. The Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949 and came into effect on 26 January 1950. (ANI)