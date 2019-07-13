Resolve water-logging in Haldwani within 7 days: Nainital DM

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], July 13 (ANI): District Magistrate Savin Bansal on Saturday instructed the Municipal Corporation and Irrigation Department to resolve the problem of waterlogging in Haldwani area within seven days.



"Lack of proper drain cleaning is the reason behind waterlogging in Haldwani. I have instructed the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation and Executive Engineer of Irrigation Department to take concrete and appropriate action," Bansal said.

Locals are facing a lot of problems due to waterlogging in the area on account of heavy rains.

"Strict actions will be taken against the officers if the issue is not resolved within a week," said Bansal. (ANI)

