'Resource crunch didn't deter Chhattisgarh to tackle Covid'

The government in a statement said that free vaccination will be provided to 1.34 crore people in the age group of 18-44 in the state. The state government has demanded 25 lakh doses of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines for this.

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government has said that the resource constraint didn't deter it to tackle Covid surge and despite being a small state, it gives a tough fight to overcome Coronavirus crisis.

In the absence of vaccine as per demand, the State Government has taken the initiative to give highest priority in immunization to socially and economically weaker sections.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had also demanded on-site registration facility from the Prime Minister so that no one is deprived of vaccination.

The state government is fighting with all its might to contain the rapid surge in coronavirus cases and is hopeful that it will soon recover from the pandemic riding on the strong intentions and public welfare decisions of the government.

The state government focused on testing, tracing, treatment and vaccination and it has become its main weapon in the fight against coronavirus. So far, about 7 lakh 44 thousand people have been infected in Chhattisgarh, out of which 6 lakh 14 thousand people have recovered.

Currently, there are 1 lakh 30 thousand active patients in the state with 82.5 per cent recovery rate, which is much higher than many big states. Daily testing in Chhattisgarh is 2,069 per million, which is better than the average of many large states and the country.

The state government has put in all its efforts in developing resources in a short span of time -- 37 Dedicated Covid Hospitals and a total of 154 Covid Care Centres including 6 Medical Colleges and AIIMS Raipur were constructed in the state.

An online website has been created for the information about vacant beds in these hospitals. Details on availability of beds in the hospital is easily available on website-- cgcovidjansahayta.com.

The state is also ahead of many states in terms of Covid vaccination. More than 55 lakh 71 thousand dose vaccines have been administered in the state. Chhattisgarh has the second-best performance in the entire country in terms of vaccination of health workers.

At the same time, Chhattisgarh state ranks fourth in immunization for the age group of more than 45 years.

Apart from this, Chhattisgarh has the 6th best performance in vaccination of front-line workers.

--IANS

miz/skp/