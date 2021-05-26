Respond 'ASAP' on compliance status to new norms: Govt to social media platforms

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Electronics and IT has written to the social media platforms, directing them to respond on their compliance to the new digital rules as soon as possible, "preferably today".

In its notice to the social media players, the ministry said: "If you are considered as SSMI (significant social media intermediaries), please provide the reasons for the same, including the registered users on each of the services provided by you."