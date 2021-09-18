Restart Goa casinos to boost tourism: Minister to CM

Panaji, Sep 18 (IANS) Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave positive signals about revival of tourism in the state and lauded Goa for 100 per cent coverage of the first Covid vaccine dose, Goa Ports Minister Michael Lobo urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to restart the casino industry in the state.

"Goa economic activity will increase with (re-opening of casinos) whether it is taxis, super markets, etc. Our request is that the casino activity should start as soon as possible in the interest of tourism in the state of Goa," Lobo told reporters in the presence of the Chief Minister, soon after end of Modi's virtual interaction with the people of the state.

The Chief Minister however said that while the resumption of the casino industry would help boost tourism in the state, he also added, that the government would take a decision on the matter soon.

Lobo also said that leisure boats will operate at 60 to 70 per cent capacity in a few days, after monsoon-hit seas become calmer.

"We will start catamarans at 60 to 70 per cent capacity. Permissions have been given. The sea is expected to be a bit rough over the next three to four days. All these activities can start, once the roughness in the sea calms down," Lobo said.

