Restaurants, shops must display 'halal' or 'jhatka' for meat served, says SDMC

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday passed a proposal that makes it mandatory to write 'halal ' or 'jhatka' for the meat being served and sold by restaurants and meat shops.



According to the SDMC, appropriate action is likely to be taken against those found violating the rules.

'Halal' means "permissible" in Arabic. Food items made from 'halal' meat are certified to be permissible for Muslims to eat.

'Jhatka' is another method of slaughtering an animal. (ANI)

