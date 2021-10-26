'Restoration of PRC's lawful seat in UN opens new chapter in global governance'

United Nations, Oct 25 (IANS) Fifty years ago, the People's Republic of China (PRC) restored its lawful seat at the United Nations. "This historical event, in keeping with the times, marked the beginning of a new era in global governance," UN Assistant Secretary-General Xu Haoliang told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Having been UN assistant secretary-general since 2013 and also serving as assistant administrator and director of the UN Development Programme (UNDP), Xu highly appreciated China's contribution to global development over the past 50 years, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the past over 70 years since the founding of the PRC, around 800 million people have been lifted out of poverty in the country, Xu said, adding that "China has been lifting more than 10 million people each year out of poverty over the last eight years."

He called this "a major milestone" in human progress.

"As the only major economy in the world to achieve positive growth in 2020, China made great achievements in fighting COVID-19 and organized active resumption of work and production. This is of great importance for stabilizing the world economy and enhancing its confidence," he said.

China plays an "exceptionally important role" in global affairs, such as the Paris climate pact and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, according to Xu.

He described the establishment of the China International Development Cooperation Agency in April 2018 as "another wonderful event that China has accomplished in the development sphere."

From a recipient country to an important partner in global governance, China has achieved a "great leap," said the assistant secretary-general.

The UNDP became the first international organization to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with the Chinese government in September 2016.

Xu suggested that the initiative should be more closely integrated with the relevant Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

"Building a community with a shared future for mankind," which is in line with the common goal of the international community, embodies China's position and wisdom and expresses the good wishes and values of humanity, he said.

"China is still developing, but it is already the world's second largest economy and a member of the G20. Every move it makes impacts the world," said Xu.

"There is no doubt that China's impact on global governance will be far-reaching in the next 50 years," he stressed.

