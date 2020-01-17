Restore statehood: J&K Congress passes resolution

Jammu, Jan 17 (IANS) The executive committee of J&K Congress met under the chairmanship of Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, here on Friday and passed a four-point resolution for the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and demanded constitutional guarantees in jobs and land for the people.

The resolution passed by 216 members from 20 districts of J&K also demanded freeing of all the political detainees and creating an atmosphere conducive for politics in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We demand restoration of statehood for J&K," J&K Congress President Ghulam Ahamd Mir told IANS. He said the visits of foreign delegations and Central ministers to J&K are futile exercises until all the political detainees, including three former Chief Ministers, are released. "We demand the release of all the detained leaders," Mir said. Mir said the four-point resolution is a road map that will be adopted by the party across all its forums. "Congress will continue its struggle for the rights of the people," Mir said. The Congress resolution demanded "adequate legal and constitutional guarantees to safeguard the rights of locals over land, jobs and admissions in professional courses in Jammu & Kashmir". "All curbs and restrictions on mainstream political parties, their leaders and activists should be lifted to allow them to resume their usual political activities to create a congenial and conducive political atmosphere for a meaningful and credible political process to pave way for holding of early Assembly elections," the resolution said. The resolution also demanded "a special employment package for the youth, especially fulfilling the promise of 50,000 jobs, announced by then Governor in August, 2019."