Restriction at Delhi's IGI airport on I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Operational restrictions will be imposed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), as part of security arrangement ahead of Independence Day.

Accordingly, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued.

The NOTAM said that no landing or take off will be permitted on August 15 for non-scheduled flights from 6.00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m.