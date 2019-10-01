Restrictions eased, all landlines made operational: J&K govt

<br>In an affidavit filed in the top court on a batch of petitions questioning curbs, the J&K administration said, "As on September 27, 100 percent landlines service have been restored in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh".

It added that 100 percent mobile voice phone services have been restored in Jammu and Ladakh and 10 percent in Kashmir. <br> <br>The affidavit also said that Section 144 of CrPC, which bars assembly of more than 4 persons at a place, has been withdrawn in all the police stations. There are 105 police stations in Kashmir, 90 in Jammu and 7 in Ladakh.

The restrictions had been imposed on August 4, a day ahead of the Central government moving a resolution in Parliament to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370. The affidavit also said that 100 percent schools are open in Jammu and Ladakh while 96 percent schools are functioning normally in Kashmir. The affidavit also stated that major newspaper are being published in Jammu and Kashmir and various national news dailies are also distributed in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh division. The affidavit also said that Dish TV, Doordarshan, local channels, Radio Kashmir and FM are also airing normally in the Jammu and Kashmir. The government has opened Internet Kiosks at the offices of Deputy Commissioners in Kashmir Valley for use by common people. Media facilitation Centre has also been established by Department of Information and Public Relations on August 7 which is providing facilities like telephone, Internet connection, computer, printer and others. The affidavit also mentioned that many media persons have visited the valley and done various stories. (Amiya Kumar Kushwaha can be reached at amiya.k@ians.in)