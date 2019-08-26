Restrictions eased as Kashmir enters Day 22 of lockdown

The movement of private transport is more in upscale areas like Humhama, Hyderpora, Jawahar Nagar, Sanat Nagar, Rajbagh and Residency Road, unlike downtown Srinagar, where even the private vehicles are few.

"My relatives, who live in Habak area of city, returned home last week after performing Haj. But I am not taking a chance to visit them. I will wait till the situation normalises," said Mohammad Amin, who lives in Srinagar's Batamalloo area.

The government has eased day-time restrictions from 69 police station areas in the Valley. "This is an increase of 19 police station areas from 50 earlier," said government spokesperson Rohit Kansal.

But commuting is still not easy as even the state residents protesting the abrogation of Article 370 have blocked roads at many places with stones and logs. The security forces have already barricaded roads everywhere. "Multiple blockades have been erected making it difficult for vehicles to ply," said Ghulam Mohammad from Telbal area of Srinagar. Business establishments too remain closed across the Valley. Shops in some areas open for a few hours in morning (till 9 a.m.) and evening, during which they do brisk business with people desperately buying groceries and milk. "We buy vegetables and other food items early morning, which is the best time for this as all the shops are closed for the rest of the day," said Abdul Raheem, who lives in Aluchi Bagh area of Srinagar. <br>--IANS<br>zi/rtp