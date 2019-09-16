Restrictions eased in J&K, health services normal: Centre

The government informed the apex court that it has opened Internet kiosks at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in the Kashmir Valley to facilitate people with web facilities.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said that in 2016 when a terrorist was killed, the whole state went into a turmoil.

There was a similar shutdown for three weeks back then by the state government, Venugopal said, adding the Centre was easing movements in the valley.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that neither a single bullet was fired nor a single life lost after the abrogation of Article 370.

He also told the Court that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Jammu and Kashmir Code of Criminal Procedure have been relaxed in 88.57 police stations of the Kashmir Division and 100 per cent in the Jammu and Ladakh divisions. Health services were functioning normally in the valley as 10.52 lakh patients visited hospitals in Kashmir for check-ups till September 15. He also told the court that doctors have successfully performed 10,699 major surgeries including caesarean deliveries. Mehta added there is no dearth of essential drugs and other medical requirements in the hospitals and 90 per cent of medical shops were open in the valley. The Centre is taking care of drinking water, electricity, three months' stock of essential commodities like food grains, LPG cylinders and petrol. Similarly, several steps have been taken for ensuring the smooth flow of information including various newspapers that are regularly being published from Srinagar. All local dailies from the Jammu Division are also being published and national dailies awere being distributed. Journalists were given access to use facilities like telephone, Internet connection, computer, printers at the media facilitation centre and passes were also issued to mediapersons to visit restricted areas. Schools, offices and banks were also functioning normally. The Centre has introduced Special Market Intervention Price Schemes to ensure that apple growers and farmers were not exploited and received remunerative prices. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court and lower courts are also operating normally. The government also told the Supreme Court that during the last 70 years, the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been extremely volatile. Since 1990, 41,866 persons have lost their lives in 71,038 incidents of terrorist violence. The government's submission came while hearing a batch of petitions on various Kashmir issues including seeking relaxation of movements in the valley. --IANS<br> ak/sdr/ksk