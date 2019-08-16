Restrictions in J-K to be eased in calibrated manner : J-K Chief Secy

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Government has decided to lift restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, in a phased and gradual manner, after Friday prayers .

The restrictions are imposed in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.

"Keeping in view the evolving situation and cooperation of people, we are now taking measures to ease the restrictions in a gradual calibrated manner after the reports that today's Friday prayers has gone quite peacefully. There would be easing of restrictions in the next few days in an orderly manner and restriction on movement would be removed area by area," said J&K Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam.Schools in the valley will reopen after the weekend and government offices have begun functioning from today, he said."12 out of 22 districts are functioning normally with some limited restrictions in 5 districts. The measures put in place has ensured that there has not been a single loss of life," he said"It is expected that in the next few days, as restrictions get eased life in Jammu and Kashmir will become completely normal. Roads are full of regular traffic and we expect to see an increase in it in coming few days," said Subrahmanyam."As the restrictions on movement would be removed area by area, the movement of public transport would be allowed in these areas. Further, government offices have been made fully functional from today and attendance is quite high. Schools will be open after weekend area wise so that children studies do not suffer," he said.The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary said: "Telecom connectivity will gradually be erased and restored in a phase-wise manner keeping in mind constant threat posed by terrorist's organizations in using mobile connectivity to organize terror actions. Prevention detention are being continuously reviewed and an appropriate decision would be made based on law and order situation.""In implementing the decision taken last fortnight, cross-border terrorism required the Government to put in place certain preventing steps. An important factor was credible inputs that such organizations were planning to undertake strikes in Jammu and Kashmir in immediate future," he said."Steps consequently taken included restrictions on free movement and telecom connectivity prevention of large gathering, closure of schools & colleges. A few preventive detentions of individuals were also made in accordance with provisions of law to maintain law and order," he said.Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an eerie calm after Article 370 that gave special status to the state was abrogated and the state was reorganized into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. (ANI)