Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases marginally in August

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation for farm and rural workers stood at 3.92 per cent and 4.09 per cent, respectively in July this year.Point to point rate of inflation based on the Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Consumer Price Index-Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) stood at 3.90 per cent and 3.97 per cent in August compared to 3.92 per cent and 4.09 per cent respectively in July and 6.32 per cent and 6.28 per cent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year, a statement issued by Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday read.Similarly, the Food inflation stood at 2.13 per cent and 2.32 per cent in August compared to 2.66 per cent and 2.74 per cent respectively in July and 7.76 per cent and 7.83 per cent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year."The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of August increased by 5 points and 4 points to stand at 1066 and 1074 points respectively," the statement said.The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from the food group with 2.43 and 2.28 points, respectively mainly due to rise in prices of rice, milk, mustard oil, vanaspati, groundnut-oil and tea leaf.The rise and fall in the index varied from state to state. In the case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 15 points in 15 states while a decrease of 2 to 13 points in 5 states. Tamil Nadu with 1,247 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 839 points stood at the bottom.In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 16 points in 15 states while a decrease of 2 to 12 points in 5 states. Karnataka with 1,235 points topped the index table whereas Bihar with 872 points stood at the bottom.Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourers was experienced by Andhra Pradesh State (15 points and 16 points, respectively) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, ragi, fish-dry, sugar, tea readymade, shirting cloth cotton (mill), leather/plastic shoes, toilet soap, hair oil and barber charges.On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourers was experienced by Kerala state (13 points and 12 points, respectively) mainly due to fall in the prices of rice, tapioca, pulses, fish-fresh and dry, onion, chillies-green, vegetables and fruits and pan-leaf. (ANI)