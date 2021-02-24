Retd army personnel in support of farmers at Ghazipur border (Ld)

Speaking to IANS Anurag Lathwal, who was a Naik in the Indian Army and is now National Secretary, Veterans Association of India said, "All demands of farmers are genuine. The central government intends to hand over the agriculture sector to the industrialists in the same manner as it has handed petrol, diesel and airports to industrialists."

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Retired army personnel numbering about 1000 have come out in full support of the farmers' movement at Ghazipur on the Delhi-UP border.

IANS also spoke to Jai Prakash Mishra who was a Subedar Major in the Army and is now the National President of the Veterans' Association. He said they have been supporting the farmers from the start and would continue to do so.

Gurucharan Singh who was a Subedar and is now the District President of Lakhimpur Kheri, Veterans Association told IANS, "There is a huge difference between what the Modi government says and what it does. Therefore, the Modi government cannot be trusted." He added that these three black farm laws were like a death warrant for the farmers and this government should not be allowed to rule the country.

Mani Dev Chaturvedi who was in the Border Security Force and currently National Joint Secretary, Veterans Association, told IANS that whichever government went against the wishes of the people was always defeated. History was witness to the fact that evil was always defeated as were Ravana, Kansa and Duryodhan, he added.

