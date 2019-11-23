Retd IPS cop special police observer for Jharkhand polls

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Amid threats from Left-wing extremism during upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand, the Election Commission appointed retired IPS officer Mrinal Kanti Das as special police observer for ensuring free and fair elections.

Das, a 1977-batch Manipur-Tripura cadre IPS officer, relinquished the Manipur police chief's post in November 2013.

"The Election Commission took the decision in light of the specific challenges of Left Wing Extremism affecting the law and order situation in Jharkhand," the EC said in a statement. Das will reach Ranchi on Saturday to take up his new responsibility and oversee the deployment and other security-related issues there.

Das was also deputed earlier as special observer for Tripura and Mizoram during the 2019 Lok Sabha election. sk/kr