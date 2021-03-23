Retired army man shot dead in Delhi

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) A 43-year-old retired army jawan was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in the Jaffarpur Kalan area of Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Tuesday.
The victim, identified as Mukesh alias Fauji, was attacked on Monday evening.
The police said the incident happened around 5.30 p.m. when Mukesh along with his friends was sitting in an agricultural field. Suddenly two bikers came to them and diverted their attention by asking about Mukesh's brother Rakesh who was not at the spot, police said.
"Suddenly, the person who was inquiring about Rakesh opened fire from a country made pistol on Mukesh and shot at him around 3-4 bullets and ran away on the motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital by his nephew but was declared brought dead," Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka said.
The statement of the eye witnesses have been recorded and a search has been launched for the two accused, police said.
