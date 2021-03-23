Retired army man shot dead in Delhi

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) A 43-year-old retired army jawan was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in the Jaffarpur Kalan area of Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Mukesh alias Fauji, was attacked on Monday evening.

The police said the incident happened around 5.30 p.m. when Mukesh along with his friends was sitting in an agricultural field. Suddenly two bikers came to them and diverted their attention by asking about Mukesh's brother Rakesh who was not at the spot, police said.