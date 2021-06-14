Retired Mumbai cop shoots 2 sons, one critical

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a retired Mumbai Police officer allegedly shot at his two young sons at their home in Airoli, leaving them injured. The condition of the elder son is said to be 'critical', Navi Mumbai Police said here on Monday.

According to the police, the former cop, who has been identified as Bhagwan Patil, opened fire on his two sons, Vijay and Sujay, creating a sensation in Navi Mumbai.