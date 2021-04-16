Retired police officer killed by alcoholic son

He was allegedly killed by his youngest son Devesh in the wee hours of Friday.

Chokhelal (63), a retired police sub inspector, was found lying in a pool of blood at his residence in Itmad-ud-Daulah locality here.

According to the family members, they found the body at around 4.30 a.m. and informed the police.

The accused has surrendered and confessed to the crime.

SHO of Itmad-ud-Daulah police station, Sanjeev Tyagi said, "We were informed of the murder by the family in the morning. Chokelal was attacked on his head. The body has been sent for post mortem."

Devesh is a drunkard and often had arguments with family members, the police officer said.

