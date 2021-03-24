Retired SCC officers can now use military ranks

The SSC officers, after completion of their mandated terms and conditions of service, had not been authorised to use their military ranks.

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Defence Ministry has decided to allow retired Short Service Commission (SSC) officers of the Indian Army to use their military ranks, as applicable.

"This had been causing dissatisfaction and discontentment among the SSC officers who serve under the same service conditions and face similar hardships as Permanent Commission officers with similar service profile," the ministry said.

This decision of the government will not only remove dissatisfaction and discontentment among the retired SSC officers, but will serve as a big boost to the young aspirants. In addition, this decision will act as morale booster for the existing SSC officers.

The demand for use of military ranks by SSC officers after release from service has been pending since 1983.

Forming the backbone of the support cadre for the Army's officer cadre, SSC officers serve for a period of 10-14 years (10 years, extendable by four years) to make up the deficiency of young officers in units, as against only five years in the past.

There have been several attempts of making the SSC attractive. "Permission to allow use of military ranks by these officers has been one of their major demands," the ministry said.

--IANS

sk/vd