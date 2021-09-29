Retired soldier attacks wife in Karnataka court, severs leg

Belagavi (Karnataka), Sep 29 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a retired soldier on Wednesday attacked his wife with a machete in the premises of a court in Karnataka's Belagavi, severing her leg, police said.

The condition of victim, identified as Jayamala, is said to be serious and she has been admitted to a hospital. The retired soldier, Shivappa Adaki, has been taken into custody.