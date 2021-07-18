Retired TN cop booked for abandoning his wife - after 46 yrs

The victim, who is now 65, complained that after their marriage, they stayed at various places in Chennai and after seven months, Vijayabalan abandoned her. She said that he told her that he was going to Hyderabad in search of a job but never came back.

Chennai, July 18 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Police has filed a case against its retired personnel Vijayabalan, against whom a woman had complained that he had ditched her after seven months of their marriage in 1975.

The woman who was pregnant by then, gave birth to a baby girl and after the daughter turned 10, she found that Vijayabalan had joined the Tamil Nadu Police and had married another woman. When she approached him and later the police, he claimed that he was not the father of the girl.

In 2010, the woman's daughter moved court and on the court orders, a DNA test was conducted which confirmed that she was Vijayabalan's daughter.

The retired police officer is charged with Sections 294(b) (abusing), 494 (marrying again when the wife is alive), and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. Police said that they are on the lookout for Vijayabalan whose whereabouts are not known.

A senior police, officer investigating the case, said: "We are searching his pension records and expect to get some lead on his whereabouts. Justice will be delivered to the hapless woman."

