Retired UP cop blackmailed on video call

Lucknow, Oct 22 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, a retired policeman from Krishna Nagar was allegedly blackmailed by a woman who started stripping while on a video call with him.

The policeman then got a call from a man who introduced himself as a cop from Delhi, and asked for money.

In his complaint, the retired policeman B.P.S. Solanki said, "The woman asked me where I was, and I told her that I am from Lucknow. She started to undress while on the call and I disconnected. A little later, I got a call from a man who told me that the video/ photo was being uploaded on YouTube and that to delete it, I would have to pay them Rs 10 lakh."