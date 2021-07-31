Retrieve pistol of martyr Udham Singh from Britain: Punjab CM

Talking to the media on the sidelines of the state-level function organised on 82nd martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh in Sangrur district, the Chief Minister said the ashes of the martyr were returned to India after 40 years that too with great deal of efforts.

Chandigarh, July 31 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said his government would soon take up the issue of retrieving the pistol and diary of freedom fighter and martyr Udham Singh from Britain with the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

He said as now the pistol of Udham Singh is in Scotland with which he killed the then Lt. Governor of Punjab Michael O'Dwyer and diary is also somewhere there. He said the government of India should further take up this matter with the British High Commission so as to get these back.

After getting these pride possessions of the legendary fighter from abroad, they would be kept in the museum in Sunam Udham Singh Wala town for the public to witness, as the government intends to make this historic memorial of world-class stature, added Amarinder Singh.

To a query, the Chief Minister said there are several memorials like Jallianwala Bagh, Hussainiwala and now the newly built Shaheed Udham Singh and soon another memorial in the memory of numerous unknown heroes of freedom struggle would be constructed so as to pay glowing tributes to these sons of the soil.

--IANS

vg/in