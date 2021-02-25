Return of Hindu Mahasabha leader to MP Congress sparks debate

Bhopal/Gwalior, Feb 25 (IANS) The return of Babulal Chaurasia, the former Hindu Mahasabha councillor from Gwalior to the Congress has kicked up a storm in the state's political circles. Chaurasia was inducted in the party on Thursday in the presence of former chief minister and now Congress chief Kamal Nath.

Pictures of his joining the grand old party have gone viral on social media and triggered a political debate.

Former Congress state president Arun Yadav has reacted to a picture of Chaurasia with the slogan: "Bapu we are ashamed. Long live Mahatma Gandhi."

Taking a swipe at Chaurasia joining the Congress, state home minister Narottam Mishra said: "For the Congress, the so-called Gandhis are more important than Mahatma Gandhi who is there only to get votes. The incident has revealed the party's double standards."

It may be recalled that in 2014, after being denied a Congress ticket, Chaurasia left the party and joined the Hindu Mahasabha to fight elections from ward no 44 and emerged victorious.

On November 15, 2017 he participated in a programme organised by the leaders of the Hindu Mahashabha on the occasion of a temple being built for Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse. He had even worshipped Godse on the occasion. Pictures of his actions in events supporting Godse are now going viral on social media.

Chaurasia maintains he was originally with the Congress and has again returned to the party's ideology.

