Revanth Reddy takes charge as Congress' new Telangana chief

Taking the charge amid much fanfare and enthusiasm in the party, he called upon the leaders and workers to join hands to bring the party to power in 2023.

Hyderabad, July 7 (IANS) A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday took charge as the new President of Congress in Telangana and vowed to liberate the state from what he called the "misrule" of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members.

Addressing a public meeting, he alleged that four crore people of Telangana have "become hostage in the hands of four persons".

Hitting out at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Chief Minister Rao, the MP alleged that there is no freedom and self-rule in the state under their rule.

Revanth Reddy said Congress President Sonia Gandhi gave him the responsibility to work to fulfill the aspirations of people of Telangana.

Admonishing some workers who raised slogans hailing him, he said there should be no slogans in support of any individual leader other than party chief Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi. He said slogans in support of individuals will damage the party.

The event was marked by enthusiasm among party workers at Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

Revanth Reddy, who reached the party office in a huge rally, took charge from outgoing chief Uttam Kumar Reddy in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary incharge of party affairs in Kerala Tariq Anwar, AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore and several other leaders of the party.

Amid chanting of Vedic hymns by priests, Uttam Kumar Reddy handed over the charge to Revanth Reddy who was appointed to the top post on June 26.

The newly-appointed TPCC Working Presidents including former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin, and former minister J. Geetha Reddy and others were present.

The public meeting organised on the occasion became a show of unity by the party leaders. Barring MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who publicly criticised the appointment of Revanth Reddy, and few others, leaders came together and vowed to work as a team to bring Congress to power in 2023 elections.

Leaders, who were reported to be unhappy over Revant Reddy's appointment, also attended the celebration.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary, former TPCC chief Ponnala Laxmaiah, former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, AICC Secretary Madhu Goud Yaskhi and others were present.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy offered prayers at a temple and a dargah before reaching the Congress HQ in a rally attended by large number of supporters. Party leaders say Gandhi Bhavan saw such celebration for the first time in seven years. The last time it witnessed a grand celebration was in 2014 when Telangana was carved out as a separate state with bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Despite granting statehood to Telangana, the Congress suffered defeat in 2014 and 2018 elections at the hands of the TRS.

Some party leaders feel Revanth Reddy's appointment will help revive party's fortunes. However, the 53-year-old is also facing dissent from some senior leaders who were in the race for the post.

Revanth, known as a fire-brand leader and considered popular among youth, had resigned from the Telugu Desam Party to join the Congress.

