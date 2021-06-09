'Revenge' travel is the new buzzword

Those struck by wanderlust have started planning their next trip. But since leisure travel is no longer how it used to be before the pandemic, compliance with safety measures is indispensable. Post-pandemic travel could revive the travel industry with a whopping surge in bookings in the latter part of the year. After being advised not to step out of the confines of our homes for over a year, stepping out into the world could be vengeance for those 'lost' days. This is where the concept of 'Revenge Travel' sprouted from.

What is Revenge Travel?

"The surge in flight/train and hotel bookings have been anticipated by the stakeholders in the travel industry after the vaccination drive starts gaining pace. After the dreadful hiatus of staying at home, travel enthusiasts are planning longer and more luxurious vacations. Thus, 'revenge travel' is all set to become a phenomenon," says Dinesh Kumar Kotha, Co-Founder and CEO, Confirmtkt.

He adds: "The quarantine has not only been bluntly uneventful but also mentally taxing. Moreover, adjusting to the new normal of work from home has derailed us from enjoying the little pleasures of enjoying bustling city life. Since the city seems busting no longer, we might as well take a thrilling vacation to the destination of our desire." For a break, we could shut down our laptops, stuff our backpacks with all things necessary and avenge the time spent in quarantine by going out into nature.

A Boom in Travel Industry

Kotha feels: "Travellers, all across the world, laying out their plans for 'revenge travel' would stimulate a massive boom in the travel industry. However, post-pandemic travel might be costly due to the rising air/train and hotel fares. The increasing cost is due to the additional safety gears and accessories while travelling such as the cost of PPE kits for air travel, sanitization of the hotel, etc."

The increasing cost of travel or accommodation is perhaps not a deterrent for those who wish to step out for 'revenge travel', which is why a boom in the travel industry is certainly around the corner, he adds.

Travel Guidelines and Safety Standards

With the beginning of these efforts to sustain the new normal, the certification of the vaccination status of the travellers is important. Besides, the passenger would also need to show an RT-PCR test negative report and undergo health screening at the airport/railway station. Another notable change would be the absence of meal services on flights/trains, which only means that you must plan your trip taking into account such aspects, Kotha says.

Despite the apprehensions owing to the second wave of the virus, travel enthusiasts are hoping for some relaxations in restrictions in regards to travel by the end of this year, indicating long-haul travel plans post-vaccination.

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

--IANS

pg/sj/