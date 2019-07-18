Revenue generated from toll plazas during 2018-19 is Rs 9,187 cr: Gadkari

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The total revenue generated from toll plazas during the financial year 2018-19 amounted to Rs 9,187 crore, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

"In 2016-17, a total of Rs 6,937 crore, in 2017-18, Rs 8,630 crore and in 2018-19, Rs 9,187 crore is the total revenue generated from the 549 operational toll plazas across the country," Gadkari said in the Lok Sabha.



Gadkari was answering to an unstarred question posed by BJP leader Prabhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava.

The highest toll tax was collected from Uttar Pradesh amounting to Rs 1,525 crore in the financial year of 2018-19. However, the toll-operate-transfer projects (upfront payment for 30 years) is Rs 9,681 crores. (ANI)

