Review meet held with UP on dairy, animal husbandry schemes

Balyan also took stock of the proposals with respect to animal husbandry and dairying, and discussed future action plans for better implementation of the schemes in Uttar Pradesh, a release from the ministry said.

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, on Tuesday reviewed the implementation of animal husbandry and dairy schemes in Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting was attended by Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister along with the Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, L. Murugan, it said.

The Union minister emphasised that the schemes on breeder farm entrepreneurs and fodder entrepreneurs will help create rural entrepreneurship and better livelihood opportunities for the unemployed youth and livestock farmers in the cattle, dairy, poultry, sheep, goat, piggery, feed and fodder sectors.

He advised the state minister to further expand the existing Pashu Bima Yojana and to promote Kisan Credit Card (KCC) for livestock farmers on a campaign mode.

He also emphasised to reduce the risk to animal health by prophylactic vaccination against diseases of livestock and poultry, capacity building of veterinary services, disease surveillance and strengthening veterinary infrastructure and by setting up mobile veterinary units in the country to deliver animal health services at the farmers' doorsteps, the release added.

