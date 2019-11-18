Review petition being filed by AIMPLB in Ayodhya verdict an attack on constitutional set up: Sakshi Maharaj

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Monday said that the review petition being filed by the All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB) in the Ayodhya verdict is an attack on the constitutional set up of the country.

"This is an attack on India's constitutional set up. This is also an insult to the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court," Sakshi Maharaj told reporters here.

"The Supreme Court had asked for the views of all sides without any interference during the trial. Everyone is happy with the decision and this effort by the AIMPLB is directed towards vitiating the atmosphere," he added.BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav said that those who are filing the review petition in the Ayodhya verdict are not committed to the country."People who are not honouring the historic decision of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya case are not at all committed to the country. There is a big question mark about their dedication towards the country," he said.The AIMPLB has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Ayodhya issue while declining to accept the five acres of land.A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi recently ordered that the Central government within 3-4 months should formulate a scheme for setting up a trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of a temple at the site.The apex court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of the mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government. (ANI)