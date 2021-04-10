RGSS Hospital again converted into dedicated Covid-19 facility

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty (RGSS) hospital, one of the major hospitals being run by the Delhi Government, has been again converted into a dedicated facility for Covid-19. The administration of over 650-bed facility RGSS hospital has suspended all other services till further order.

The move came in the wake of a continued resurgence in the capital city since the last two weeks as the city has been reporting over 5,000 new cases.

"All non-Covid services have been suspended till further order as the hospital is now a dedicated Covid facility. As of now, around 220 patients are admitted," said B.L. Sherwal, medical director of RGSS.

RGSS hospital had played a crucial role since the first wave of Covid-19 emerged in India last year.

Sherwaltold IANS that patients admitted with Covid-19 infections most of them have mild symptoms and the same treatment protocol was being followed as was done last year.

"Delhi has again started witnessing a massive surge of Covid-19 cases and people really need to be careful and follow safety measures. We had zero patients on March 5, and within a span of a few weeks we have now 220 Covid-19 infected patients," Sherwal added.

The hospital administration however, has been facing shortage of medical and non-medical staff.

"We have some shortage of medical and non-medical staff. We have already conveyed the message to the Delhi government in writing and hopefully we will be provided staff and other required facilities soon," Sherwal said.

The 650-bed RGSSH was declared a coronavirus facility when the pandemic began last year and in early January it was converted into a partially operating Covid-19 hospital.

Recently, the Delhi government had issued an order to reserve 500 beds at this facility for Covid-19 patients.

