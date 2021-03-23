Rhino census begins in Nepal

The census is carried out every five years and the last counting of the endangered species was carried out in 2015 when 645 rhinos were found across Nepal with 605 living in Chitwan National Park alone, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kathmandu, March 23 (IANS) After it was postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Nepal government the rhino census in Chitwan National Park and Parsa National Park.

"The census has commenced Monday. We hope to complete the counting next three weeks," Haribhadra Acharya, spokesperson at the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, told Xinhua news agency, adding: "The results will be out within a month."

Acharya said the counting in Bardiya National Park and Shuklaphanta National Park will start on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

The rhinoceros were spotted in the four national parks located in southern plains of the Himalayan nation.

As many as 300 people with an expertise in wildlife have been mobilised, while 60 elephants are being used for travel in the jungle for the counting.

As many as 26 rhinos have been killed, including four by poachers in the current fiscal year beginning July 2020.

Nepal started its rhino census from 1994 and this year marks the seventh of its kind.

--IANS

ksk/